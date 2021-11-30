Pac-12 bowl projections: Clarity arrives (mostly), Oregon to the Rose, ASU to Vegas and WSU to El Paso

(The championship game does not count toward conference record, only a team’s overall mark.)

• Oregon must be selected ahead of Oregon State because of the two-game separation.

• Oregon State (5-4) cannot play in the Sun Bowl, which is bound to pick teams in order of record and is guaranteed to have a 7-2 or 6-3 option available. If the Beavers aren’t picked for the Las Vegas or Holiday, they would automatically fall to the LA Bowl.

• ASU, UCLA or WSU could jump into the Alamo, but only if Utah wins the conference title.

The picks will be updated after the championship game …

Rose Bowl (vs. Big Ten)

Date: Jan. 1 (3 p.m., ESPN)

Team: Oregon

Comment: The Ducks are our pick to win the rematch with Utah. Of course, they were our pick to win the first showdown, which shows you what we know. But we do know this: It would require an abysmal showing for the Alamo to pass on the Ducks if they lose Friday night, because none of the available options would have 10 wins or (most likely) be ranked. Probable opponent in Pasadena: Ohio State.