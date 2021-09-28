Pac-12 bowl projections: Ducks appeared headed for CFP game after beating UA; ASU to San Antonio?

With the first month of the 2021 season complete, several Pac-12 teams face daunting climbs to the six-win mark needed for bowl eligibility.

Arizona looks utterly and completely doomed, and Colorado isn’t far behind. The Buffaloes are dead last in the country in scoring against FBS opponents (6.7 points per game).

A few others have shown enough life at various points to make mini-winning streaks possible. It doesn’t take much for the bowl math to improve, but with each passing week, the margin for error slips away.

We envision at least one team falling a single victory short of the postseason requirement and looking back on a bungled September opportunity against a Group of Five or FCS opponent as the fateful result.

The top contenders for that unfortunate end-game are Washington (the loss to Montana), Washington State (to Utah State), Cal (to Nevada) and Utah (to San Diego State).

For the first time, the Hotline’s bowl projections include the remaining schedule for each team in order to provide context on the road ahead.

College Football Playoff

Team: Oregon (4-0/1-0)