Pac-12 bowl projections: Losses put Utah's bowl streak in jeopardy; UA likely home until 2023

The list of unexpected early-season developments in the Pac-12 is longer than Kyle Whittingham’s tenure in Salt Lake City. Near the top is a team best known for its consistency of effort and success: What in the world is wrong with Utah?

A depth chart loaded with returnees has looked wide-eyed and inexperienced.

A team known for dominating the lines of scrimmage has been overrun in the trenches in back-to-back weeks.

A special teams unit that’s typically among the best in the conference has repeatedly broken down.

A program that typically churns through non-conference foes has dropped two of three games for the first time since joining the Pac-12 and is rapidly losing ground in pursuit of its seventh-consecutive bowl appearance (in non-pandemic seasons).

Utah (1-2) must win five of its last nine to qualify for the postseason.

The Utes are heavily favored Saturday against Washington State and should be in comparable position twice later in the year (Colorado and Arizona).

But those three wins would only push Utah’s win total to four, and six are required for a bowl berth.