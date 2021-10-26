Pac-12 bowl projections: Oregon’s fate is everyone’s fate

We’re one week past the midway point of the 2021 season, and the Pac-12, having stumbled against non-conference competition and currently eating its own in league play, has one team in playoff contention.

If Oregon wins out, a College Football Playoff berth should follow. The Ducks would be a one-loss Power Five champion with a victory at Ohio State — by historical standards, that’s a worthy résumé.

Sure, there’s a lengthy list of Pac-12 teams hoping to beat the Ducks to the podium in Las Vegas, including their rival up the road. But it’s a complicated dynamic, because the entire conference would benefit immensely from Oregon earning a playoff berth:

• It would help restore the Pac-12’s competitive reputation after four consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance.

• It would generate an additional $6 million in revenue for the conference, split equally among the members.

• And it would change the 2021 bowl calculation for every eligible team.