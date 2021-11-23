Pac-12 bowl projections: Oregon’s loss cost the conference more than a just playoff berth

With a victory in the rematch, the Utes would have headed to the Rose Bowl for their first appearance ever in the Granddaddy. Meanwhile, Oregon would have been in play for the New Year’s Six at-large berths.

Had it been a close loss, the Ducks probably would have remained in the top 10 of the final playoff rankings. (Other top-10 teams would have lost on championship weekend, as well, thereby limiting Oregon’s fall.) As a top-10 team, the Ducks would have moved to the at-large pool and been slotted into the Fiesta Bowl by the selection committee.

A berth in the New Year’s Six would have generated $4 million for the Pac-12, split equally among the schools. That’s not quite playoff money, but every campus would have gladly accepted a $333,000 paycheck.

Instead, the Ducks were blown off the field as Utah did exactly what it was supposed to do: Compete at the highest level possible and see what Oregon could offer in return.

The answer: not much.

To the projections …

Rose Bowl

Team: Utah (8-3, 7-1)

Home games (one): Colorado