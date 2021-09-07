Pac-12 bowl projections: UCLA poised to play at home on New Year's Day

Las Vegas Bowl (vs. Big Ten)

Comment: The Sun Devils were in Las Vegas in 2018, but that feels like a decade ago. Back then, they played in Sam Boyd Stadium, not Allegiant Stadium, and they faced Fresno State, not a Big Ten opponent. Any return engagement would therefore have a fresh feel.

Holiday Bowl (vs. ACC)

Comment: For the moment, we like the Ducks to win the North but lose in the championship, which could be a problem for all involved. Here’s why: The loser of the title game in Las Vegas on Dec. 3 could be wary of returning to Sin City for a bowl game three and a half weeks later; it might not sit well with fans, either; and event organizers would undoubtedly prefer a different team. The Holiday Bowl provides an escape hatch. Technically, the bowls share the No. 3 pick to allow for exactly that kind of flexibility. Hence our current slotting of the Ducks in San Diego.