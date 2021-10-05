Pac-12 bowl projections: Washington's postseason streak in jeopardy; Beavers to Vegas?

Washington must win four of its final seven games to qualify for the postseason. If not for the good fortune of having both Arizona and Colorado on the schedule, the situation would be downright dire.

Then again, any team capable of losing at home to Montana has the potential to struggle against Pac-12 bottom feeders. Also, the Huskies pulled a no-show on their last trip to Boulder (2019) and traditionally struggle in Tucson.

But let’s assume they handle the Wildcats and Buffaloes and have four victories in the bank. They would need to win twice against a lineup of Oregon, Arizona State, Stanford, UCLA and Washington State.

We think the Apple Cup dynamics have shifted, partly because of UW’s deterioration, partly because the Cougars no longer deploy an offense (the Air Raid) that’s gift-wrapped for Jimmy Lake’s defensive system.

But for the sake of this exercise, we’ll give the Huskies another Apple Cup. That’s five victories in the bank — they still need one more against a daunting final four. Oregon, ASU, UCLA and Stanford own a combined record of 14-6 and have looked superior to UW this season.

Each member of that quartet has beaten a team with a winning record.