Pac-12 coaching carousel: Oregon’s unsurprising vacancy and Kyle Whittingham’s unknown end-game

Utah

Comment: No change in our outlook. The dominating victory in the conference championship and the school’s first-ever appearance in the Rose Bowl could lead to Whittingham calling it quits. There are no visible signs or public utterances to indicate he’s considering retirement. But he has endured the deaths of two players; he turned 62 recently; he has loads of grandkids in the Salt Lake City area; and he just became the winningest coach in school history, with his first Pac-12 championship in tow. And the whispers about his future that began many weeks ago have not subsided.

UCLA

Comment: Our assessment has changed with the creation of a vacancy in Eugene. A faction of influential Oregon constituents are interested in bringing Kelly back. Whether or not that faction wins the day, so to speak, is unknown. But if Oregon makes an offer — say, in the $6 million range (annually) — we do not expect the Bruins to match. Kelly has one year left on his contract, so UCLA is staring at an extension situation. But is there enough support for Kelly to justify a commitment of four or five more years? It’s fascinating, and tricky. Some members of UCLA’s power base might view an Oregon offer as an escape hatch.