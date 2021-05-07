Pac-12 commissioner search: As the end approaches, still no uniform vision for the job

Fans of Pac-12 football and men’s basketball, and perhaps many athletic department officials, might find that difficult to believe.

Although Scott’s tenure flourished initially, a litany of problems in recent years has severely damaged the Pac-12’s brand generally and his brand personally — from the instant-replay debacle in 2018 to his gaudy hotel room in Las Vegas in 2019 and the decision to give performance bonuses last summer, one month before announcing layoffs and furloughs.

But for some presidents and chancellors, the state of Pac-12 athletics and performance of the commissioner are far down the list of priorities.

Had the presidents moved on from Scott earlier, they could have considered hiring Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips, who has ties to the conference (via Arizona State) and is regarded by many within college sports as one of the top athletic directors in the country.

Phillips would have been a five-star hire by the Pac-12, but the presidents missed their chance by waiting: In December, he was named commissioner of the ACC after a search conducted by the very same firm, Turnkey, that’s leading the Pac-12 process.

“A lot of this is self-inflicted,” a source said.