Pac-12 considering changes to structure of conference football season

There has been no movement to form a football strategy committee under outgoing commissioner Larry Scott, but Kliavkoff’s arrival has allowed the athletic directors to hit refresh — and at exactly the right time.

The Pac-12 likely will begin negotiations on its next media rights contract in the second half of 2022, while the playoff could expand as early as the 2023 season.

“We talked through how we worked diligently elevating basketball, and we can work on the same thing next with initiatives for football,’’ Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said. “The best part is that it was an open discussion.”

Following a meeting on CFP expansion late last week, Scott issued a statement in which he made clear the Pac-12 favors a model with automatic bids for the Power Five champions.

However, a source indicated the 10 commissioners of Football Bowl Subdivision conferences strongly favor the format outlined in the current proposal: Automatic bids for the six highest-ranked conference champions, with six more slots allocated to at-large teams.

If adopted, the format would dramatically increase the likelihood of the Pac-12 participating in the sport’s showcase event but stop short of assuring a berth.