Pac-12 considers change to COVID policy following new guidance from the CDC

The NFL immediately shifted its policy for players who test positive.

“The CDC’s guidance is based on the fact that they don’t feel that people are still at risk of spreading infection five days after their positive test,” Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, told reporters, according to ESPN.

“That mirrors what we’ve been seeing and why we are supportive and eager to implement this change.”

The Pac-12’s medical advisors are in agreement that Omicron moves more rapidly than the variants circulating in 2020, when the CDC’s 10-day isolation period was initially recommended.

“The data shows the infectious period is not the whole 10 days; it’s less than that,” said Rueda, a senior associate athletic director at Colorado.

“As we’re getting better with our knowledge, we want to be more efficient.”

If asymptomatic players were allowed to leave isolation after five days, instead of 10 — and if the quarantine period were cut to five days, or eliminated — the disruption to the basketball season could be greatly reduced.

But there’s a potential snag.