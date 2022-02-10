Pac-12 faces huge multi-year deficit

Assumptions: The Big Ten’s current media rights deal expires at the end of FY23, so the 2023 football season will be the first under a new agreement. To account what should be a whopping increase, we first assigned 70% of the annual conference distribution to direct media rights; the remaining 30% includes the fixed payments (for our purposes) from the College Football Playoff and the NCAA Tournament. We then increased the direct media rights valuation by 60% to account for new contracts. That figure split the difference between the increase in NFL media rights from its new agreements (80%) and the increase in MLB rights from its new deals (40%), plus the underlying assumption that football is more valuable than baseball — especially when you have the ratings machine known as Ohio State available 12 times a season. So in raw numbers: 70% of the FY23 distribution is $42.8 million. A 60% increase there becomes $68.5 million, plus the fixed indirect media rights (CFP and NCAAs) from the FY23 amount pushes the total to $86.9. Please note: We did not include a signing bonus that could be paid in FY24, nor did we account for a differential in new media money between Tier One partners and the Big Ten Network.