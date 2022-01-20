Pac-12 football: Reasons to get excited about the 2022 season

Roth: “He has already made an impact on USC recruiting, an impact on the broader recruiting landscape and an impact on USC’s daily approach to their program. It has been incredible, and it’s everything we would have expected.

“Over the past few years, I truly believe that this generation of players are only concerned with what just happened — who just won the Heisman Trophy, who just went to the playoffs. He has all that. It’s so intriguing to see all the things he’s bringing and how the team is responding. And that roster overhaul he talked about on signing day — it’s happening.”

4. Are Pac-12 quarterbacks back?

Roth: “Last season probably wasn’t up to what the Pac-12 standard has been at the position. But I look at 2022 and see four tiers.

“The first tier is UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, ASU’s Jayden Daniels, Stanford’s Tanner McKee and Utah’s Cam Rising. I’d put those four up against the top four from any conference. Who’s better in the Big Ten? Who’s better in the ACC or SEC? You see four draft-eligible players who, if they take the next step, will be in the quarterback conversion right behind the very top group. They are the real-deal guys.