Pac-12 has three top-25 recruiting classes — including Arizona — but struggles again with linemen

The ’22 class is historically bad for a program that typically lands in the upper half of the conference. It’s low on quantity (nine signees) and short on quality (one four-star player) and is ranked No. 105 nationally, between Connecticut and Air Force.

Coach Herm Edwards has made quality use of the transfer portal to mitigate the roster damage, but the scandal has impacted the balance of power in the South and in the state, with Arizona signing players who might otherwise have chosen ASU.

Rising: Stanford

Coach David Shaw’s program was in dire need of a top-tier class and hit the mark. It drew a No. 17 national ranking from 247Sports.com on the strength of seven four-star prospects, including the top edge rusher in the Pac-12 footprint, David Bailey from prep powerhouse Mater Dei.

But the Cardinal will need to replicate its recruiting success through traditional means for years to come. Unlike so many other programs, it has precious few options with the transfer portal because of the academic requirements.

Many Pac-12 teams have six or eight (or more) transfers locked up for the 2022 season. Stanford has but one.

Falling: State of Arizona