Pac-12 Hotine: Division clarity, bowl math, QB whiffs, coaching stability, twin collapses and more

It wasn’t long ago that Stanford and Washington owned the North: From 2015-18, the programs traded division titles. But things have fallen apart, quickly. The Cardinal finished the 2021 season with three wins, its worst record in 15 years. The Huskies finished 4-8, their worst mark since 2008.

Theme of the season III: QB whiffs

Jayden de Laura’s sensational play down the stretch is a reminder that he didn’t start the season opener. If he had, the Cougars might have beaten Utah State. So let’s be sure to include WSU on the list of schools that whiffed on the selection of the Week One starter. Stanford, Utah, Oregon State and WSU are the most prominent. But Arizona and USC arguably began the year with their best option on the bench, as well.

Team of the week: Oregon

The Ducks recovered impressively from their meltdown in Salt Lake City, grabbing an early lead against OSU and churning to a division-clinching victory. Coach Mario Cristobal and the gang are one victory, in Las Vegas, from a likely rematch with Ohio State (in the Rose Bowl). After the victory over OSU, Cristobal hopped on a plane to visit his ailing mother in South Florida. We wish him the best.

Game of the week: BYU 35, USC 31