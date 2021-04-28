Pac-12 Hotline: 5 storylines to watch as Penei Sewell leads the way

An NFL Draft unlike any other arrives, with a pool of Pac-12 candidates that includes opt-outs and opt-ins.

It’s heavy on linemen, light on skill position players and almost entirely devoid of quarterbacks.

Some prospects played seven whole games last season. Others played three or four. A few played zero.

None of them were able to make their case at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which was entirely remote.

But all of them, to one degree or another, are part of the Pac-12’s ongoing reputation-enhancing process, which began with the sterling performance in the NCAA Tournament and continues — potentially — for three days in Cleveland.

Here are five storylines to watch:

Fate of the opt-outs

A slew of the Pac-12’s top talents, including Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, passed on the 2020 season because of COVID concerns, injury worries, both or neither.

And the NFL might not look too kindly on their decisions.

“Some clubs won’t hold it against the kids for opting out, but they have questions,” said Rob Rang, a Seattle-based draft analyst for Fox Sports.