Pac-12 Hotline: 5 things to watch as National Signing Day arrives

The first Wednesday in February doesn’t carry the same weight it once did in college football’s roster-building process.

With the early-signing window for high school seniors and the all-the-time signing window for transfer portal occupants, the traditional date has taken on secondary — if not tertiary — importance.

But it still matters. It matters to some programs more than others, depending on the year and the prospects available.

Here are five storylines to watch across the Pac-12 as (the second) National Signing Day arrives.

Rankings reality

Stanford currently owns the top-rated class in the Pac-12, which is unusual but not unprecedented.

Not so unusual: None of the Pac-12 classes are ranked in the top 10 nationally in the 247Sports.com database.

After No. 15 Stanford comes 22nd-ranked Arizona, perhaps the biggest surprise in the country during this recruiting cycle.

To find the Pac-12 programs that typically hold down the top spots in the conference, you must scroll down to the 43rd position (Oregon) and then No. 65 (USC).