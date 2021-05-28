Pac-12 Hotline: 7 highlights of the Pac-12's early-season television schedule

The Pac-12 reverted to its pre-pandemic football timeline Thursday with the traditional late-spring release of kickoff times and TV networks for the opening weeks of the season.

The reveal covered all Pac-12 home games for the first four weeks, from Aug. 28 through Sept. 18, as well as the Friday games throughout the fall.

Start times for Saturday kickoffs beginning Sept. 25 will be released during the season, per usual, on 12- and six-day windows.

Our reaction to the news:

The biggest non-conference homes games are on Fox. UCLA hosts LSU at 5:30 p.m. on Labor Day weekend — it could be toasty at the Rose Bowl — while Colorado hosts Texas A&M at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The other major early-season games, Oregon at Ohio State and Washington at Michigan, are already on the books for Sept. 11. The showdown in Columbus starts at 9 a.m. (Fox), while UW’s date in the Big House kicks at 4:30 p.m. (ABC).

Arizona’s season under new coach Jedd Fisch begins Sept. 4 on ESPN, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Arizona’s other nonconference games are on the Pac-12 Networks.