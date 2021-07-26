Pac-12 Hotline: 8 Pac-12 programs have at least 80% vaccination rate, commish says

(Each Pac-12 game broadcast by ESPN or Fox generates approximately $6 million.)

But Kliavkoff favors a return to the cancellation policy that was in place for decades before the pandemic: If a team cannot compete, it must forfeit.

"There’s a lot at stake," he said. "Who bears the (financial) burden? I am leaning to the pre-COVID policy. I don’t think we’ll make a final decision until August, but I want to talk to the athletic directors about it Monday (in Los Angeles), and I want to hear from the coaches."

Kliavkoff plans to approach the COVID strategy like all other football issues: With significant feedback from the campuses and a singular focus on positioning the Pac-12 for success in the College Football Playoff.

That process began in June, before the official start of his term, when he met with all 12 athletic directors in Las Vegas. The day-long session included a discussion of football strategy that broadly addressed the merits of an eight-game conference schedule and eliminating the division format.

"Part of the outcome of (the) meeting … was a shared commitment to do whatever we can at the conference level to optimize the chances for playoff invitations and championships," Kliavkoff said.