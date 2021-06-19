Pac-12 Hotline: Alleged recruiting violations by ASU during COVID are both deplorable and unsurprising

But only ASU was down and out for three games, which, as the Hotline noted last fall, didn’t make much sense:

“How were the Sun Devils healthy enough to field a full team in the opener at USC and then, a few days later, suffer an outbreak so severe that it knocked them out for three games (and counting)?

“How could the virus have spread through the program over the course of multiple days when players were (presumably) tested the night before the game and then again (presumably) when they reconvened as a team the following Monday?

“The unusual duration of ASU’s shutdown … suggests something went very wrong.”

Indeed, it appears something is very wrong in Tempe.

Many key details are missing at this point, but one thing is clear: The optics are absolutely abysmal.

Rising: Arizona fans

After years of insults hurled from their arch-rivals, the Arizona faithful now can sit back and watch ASU twist in the winds of NCAA scandal.

The rest of us are left wondering which situation will be resolved first.