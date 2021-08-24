Pac-12 Hotline: Alliance between Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten about stability, delaying playoff expansion

(The Pac-12 already has more than 100 football games scheduled against other Power Five teams across the next decade.)

The most immediate goal of the alliance, sources believe, is a commitment to delay the expansion of the College Football Playoff until the 2026 season, when the next TV contract cycle begins.

“The Pac-12 is 100% in favor of expansion,” Kliavkoff said. “(But) there are issues at the margins.”

Those margins are potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

If the 12-team format is implemented prior to 2026, then ESPN, the current rights-holder, would have the option to extend its agreement in a non-competitive bidding process. But if expansion is delayed until the current contract cycle ends (at the end of the 2025 season), the CFP could take the event to the open market and accept multiple bids.

The supply wouldn’t change (11 games over four rounds), but the demand would increase, thus driving up the price.

What’s more, a postseason event with several broadcast partners (Fox, CBS, etc.) could spur each media entity to devote more resources to the regular season.