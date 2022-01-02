Pac-12 Hotline: An epic Rose Bowl, a brutal bowl season and our look at what ails the conference

4. QB woes and the COVID whammy

Now that we have described what happened to the conference this season, a few words on why it happened.

Why did things go sideways so early, so often and so late?

Many fans will naturally blame the previous administration (Larry Scott) or specific coaches, teams or issues (the Pac-12 Networks, the nine-game league schedule, etc.).

But not all of the deficiencies are specific to the 2021 season — some are woven into the fabric of the conference, have surfaced repeatedly in recent years and will continue to plague the Pac-12 until they get resolved … if they get resolved.

We believe the quarterback play in 2021 was as poor as it has been in forever, and nobody will convince us otherwise.

In several instances, the management of the quarterback position by the head coaches and offensive coordinators was equally poor, especially with regard to selecting the Week One starters.

But that alone doesn’t account for the unseemly results; it does not come close.

In our opinion, there was an indisputable, lingering effect from COVID.