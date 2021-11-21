Pac-12 Hotline: Another CFP shutout, Britain Covey’s big play and schemes beat talent

Recapping the best and worst of Week 12 in Pac-12 football …

Theme of the week I: Division clarity

Utah has won the South for the third consecutive full season (2018-19 and 2021), while Oregon remains the frontrunner in the North. If the Ducks beats Oregon State in Autzen, they win advance to a rematch with the Utes in Las Vegas. If they lose to OSU, it could get complicated.

Theme of the week II: Scheme over talent

In three instances Saturday, teams that have a clear schematic identity — and recruit to that identity — defeated teams that perform better in the recruiting rankings: Oregon State over ASU, Utah over Oregon and UCLA over USC.

Theme of the month: Blowouts

Five of the six games were decided by at least two touchdowns, with Colorado’s 20-17 victory over Washington as the only tense finish. Through three weeks of a lopsided November, 12 of the 16 games have been decided by more than one touchdown.

Theme of the half-decade: No CFP (again)