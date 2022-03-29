Pac-12 Hotline: Arizona and UCLA are back, and that matters to everyone

With their tradition, resources, recruiting prowess and rich NBA pipelines, UCLA and Arizona are best positioned to compile the talent needed for success at the highest level, to fill arenas at home and on the road, to drive TV ratings, to keep West Coast recruits at home.

They are the only Pac-12 schools to win NCAA titles in the past 60 years and earn multiple Final Four berths in the past 50.

Other programs can win at an elite level — Oregon was in the Final Four a few years ago — but Arizona and UCLA are built to win in ways their peers are not, just as USC has inherent advantages on the football side.

In both sports, past success is the best predictor of future success.

Cronin took UCLA to the Final Four in his second year and the Sweet 16 in his third.

Lloyd just won the conference title as a rookie head coach (and is collecting national Coach of the Year awards).

As long as they stick around, the programs should thrive.