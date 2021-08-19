Pac-12 Hotline: Arizona's vaccination rate ranks second in league; ASU won't disclose numbers

Two weeks from the 2021 season, the majority of Pac-12 football programs are approaching a COVID vaccination rate that could limit the disruption caused by the Delta variant.

At least seven teams have reached or surpassed the 90% mark, while two more have topped 85%, according to data provided to the Hotline by the schools.

The vaccination rates for Arizona State and Cal were not made available. ASU cited university policy in declining to provide vaccination data. Coach Herm Edwards, whose program is under NCAA investigation for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 shutdown, has not revealed a vaccination rate in any public comments the Hotline was able to locate.

Of the 10 schools for which data is available, Washington State has the lowest rate: The Cougars have vaccinated 80% of their players, according to a school spokesperson.

WSU coach Nick Rolovich has declined to get vaccinated, citing reasons that will remain private.

At the other end of the spectrum is UCLA, which has a vaccination rate of 98% — a notable development because the Bruins have an earlier deadline than everyone else: Their season opener is Aug. 28, one week before the rest of the conference.