Pac-12 Hotline: ASU churns toward 2021 season; Huskies lose recruit to Buckeyes

The Huskies had hoped for a surprise commitment from the five-star defensive lineman, especially after they were well positioned as his first official visit.

The decision leaves UW with an incoming class that would have been plenty respectable in other years — the Huskies rated well on a per-player basis — but is an undeniable letdown given the unique circumstances.

The state of Washington had three five-star prospects in the class of 2021; UW landed only one.

We’ll avoid conclusions until December. One recruiting class in one pandemic year does not necessarily mean a doom-and-gloom outlook for the Jimmy Lake era, especially when the on-the-field developments last fall, while limited, were positive.

But if the Huskies struggle again in the 2022 recruiting cycle — there is one five-star player in the state, offensive lineman Josh Conerly — then it might be time for the faithful to fret.

Rising

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff

The new boss has been on the job for six days and kept a notably low profile.