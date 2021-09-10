Pac-12 Hotline: Big 12's expansion further improves Pac-12's position

For Pac-12 teams looking to include a B-level game on their schedules — below the top tier of the Power Five but not a creampuff — the Cougars are ideal.

Essentially, the Pac-12 has reaped the benefits of having BYU in the conference without having BYU in the conference.

The relationship is now in jeopardy.

As a member of the Big 12, the Cougars will have fewer openings and less need to stock their schedule with Pac-12 opponents.

Hopefully, the Holy War will continue — it’s one of the best rivalries in captivity. But we could see a marked reduction in Pac-12 games against BYU starting in the second half of the decade.

Scheduling is not easy for the Pac-12, in part because it has only one other conference in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, the Mountain West. (The other eight FBS conferences are all in the Eastern and Central zones.)

The alliance with the Big Ten and ACC won’t lessen the demand, either: Every Pac-12 team will still need one or two games each season against non-Power Five opponents.

So a tricky aspect of the football machinery might get a bit trickier for the Pac-12. But strategically, its overall position has been strengthened as the result of changes elsewhere in the Power Five.