Pac-12 Hotline: Bobby Hurley's actions a bad look, but ASU likely won't consider coaching change

The current deal was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents in the summer of 2019. At the time, ASU was coming off its second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth and its first March Madness victory (in the First Four) in a decade.

And the Sun Devils would have made the NCAAs the following year, as a No. 8 or 9 seed, if the tournament hadn’t been canceled.

So the downturn that has turned up the heat on Hurley isn’t even two seasons old. And the first of those seasons unfolded during a pandemic that derailed ASU to a greater degree than average within the Pac-12.

Hurley clearly miscalculated with his roster last season (poor chemistry), and he hasn’t found the answers yet in ’22. A serious self-scout will be required this spring.

But he’s recently removed from back-to-back-to-back 20-win seasons — the program was relevant pre-COVID like it hadn’t been in eons — and he has proven capable of recruiting high-level talent.

Coaching changes are expensive, they’re disruptive, and they don’t guarantee lasting change for the better. Put another way: The risk-reward calculation in basketball isn’t the same as it is in football.