Pac-12 Hotline: Breaking down the Oregon vs. Ohio State debate

The Ducks are 3-0 against opponents with winning records; the Buckeyes are 3-1.

The Ducks are 2-0 against opponents currently ranked in the AP poll; the Buckeyes are 1-1.

But in the immediate aftermath of Oregon’s 35-28 victory in Columbus in Week Two, Ohio State produced a series of blowout wins while the Ducks struggled to put away lesser teams (Arizona, Cal and UCLA) and lost in overtime at Stanford.

Will the committee follow its own protocol and rank the Ducks ahead of OSU, using the head-to-head result as the differentiator “when comparing teams with similar records and pedigree.”

“I won’t be surprised if Oregon is ahead of the Buckeyes,” FOX analyst Joel Klatt tweeted Saturday night. “Tuesday is going to be very interesting.”

The initial rankings release carries intrigue on multiple levels:

• Georgia is the obvious No. 1, but who’s No. 2? And No. 3? For the first time in years, the hierarchy isn’t clear.

• How will the committee treat Cincinnati, which doesn’t play in a Power Five league but is undefeated and won at Notre Dame?

• Will unbeaten-but-wobbly Oklahoma be slotted above all the one-loss teams?