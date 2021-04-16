Pac-12 Hotline: By hiring Tommy Lloyd, Wildcats once again use a different hiring model than their peers

For all Lloyd’s experience at Gonzaga, for all the responsibility he held over the years, it has always been Mark Few’s program — and there’s simply no getting around that.

Hire a career assistant, and you don’t know if it will work because it hasn’t.

Hire a proven winner, and you know it can work because it has.

Twice in the past four months, Arizona has taken on enhanced risk and uncertainty. Given the current state of the Wildcats’ money makers, that strikes us as a precarious strategy.

To be clear, and fair, the two programs are not identical.

You can see the faint outlines of a reasonable explanation for hiring Fisch, because Arizona football is a difficult job — one of the two or three toughest in the Pac-12.

But Arizona basketball is one of the top 12 or 15 programs in the country.

In our opinion, the Wildcats should never, ever hire anyone but a proven winner, unless there’s a deep commitment to staying within the family.