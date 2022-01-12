Pac-12 Hotline: Chip Kelly’s future, ASU’s fate, CFP expansion among storylines to watch

The Pac-12 was anything but boring in 2021, which began with Larry Scott announcing his departure (Jan. 20), ended with a ghastly showing in bowl games and featured the hiring of a new commissioner, George Kliavkoff, a brief exploration of expansion, an alliance with the Big Ten and ACC, three in-season head coach terminations and plenty more.

But ’22 also figures to be momentous with NCAA legislative landscape shifting rapidly, College Football Playoff expansion stagnating and the Pac-12 attempting to fortify its long-haul position in the sport.

Here are 12 storylines to watch, in roughly chronological order:

1. Uncertainty in Westwood: Chip Kelly became a lame-duck coach as soon as UCLA backed out of the Holiday Bowl. His original contract runs through the ’22 season, and there has been no agreement on an extension. The $9 million buyout drops to zero on Sunday, allowing either Kelly or the Bruins to walk away from the other for nothing. His return is more likely than not, but hardly guaranteed despite the eight-win season. The next week or 10 days will be decisive.