Pac-12 Hotline: Clay Helton firing the right move for the present and future, for USC and the Pac-12

USC’s dismissal of Clay Helton on Monday, two days after yet another embarrassing loss, was jolting.

Not because Helton deserved to keep his job after so many years of stagnation.

Not because the evidence was flimsy.

Not because we’re only two weeks into the season.

But because the move was so unlike the USC that we had come to know — the USC that accepted mediocrity from its blue-blood football program and handled administrative matters with a knack for incompetence.

But athletic director Mike Bohn, on the job for less than two years, isn’t a former USC player collecting a paycheck and playing golf and signing autographs and living forever in 1973.

Bohn is a real college sports administrator, with actual experience in the field, who sees the landscape and recognizes this is a moment in time the Trojans cannot afford to let pass.

And that moment has nothing to do with which coaches may or may not be available when it comes time to make the hire.

Instant reaction: