Pac-12 Hotline: Commish George Kliavkoff on the state of the conference and how it can turn around

“It’s not going to be an immediate turnaround. We’re in the valley, and there’s work to do to climb the hill.”

Kliavkoff’s tenure has unfolded against the backdrop of upheaval in college sports. His first day on the job coincided with the beginning of the era of name, image and likeness, which allows athletes to be paid for promotional endeavors.

His third week was swallowed up by the news of Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, which prompted the Pac-12 to consider expansion and ultimately led to the creation of an alliance with the Big Ten and ACC.

Then came one of the most tragic and tumultuous seasons in conference history, with the death of Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe and the dismissal of three head coaches (USC’s Clay Helton, Washington State’s Nick Rolovich and Washington’s Jimmy Lake).

COVID also played a role, forcing one game to be rescheduled (Cal-USC) and, Kliavkoff believes, impacting the collective. Pac-12 teams didn’t practice or compete as much as their peers in other leagues in 2020, which might have undermined success in the opening weeks of ’21.