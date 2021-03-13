Pac-12 Hotline: Conference could send as many as five teams to March Madness

Oregon State would be in that range, as well.

The more immediate issue is how many Pac-12 teams, if any, are slotted as No. 8 or 9 seeds.

That’s the death pairing, because of the second-round game against the No. 1.

All that said, the bracket reveal could feature more surprises than usual.

The reduction in non-conference games nationally (due to COVID) has limited the selection committee’s ability to make cross-conference comparisons.

The No. 1 seeds

At the top of the bracket, there is less drama than usual.

Gonzaga and Baylor are locks for No. 1 seeds, with Michigan and Illinois the heavy favorites to claim the other top spots.

And if one of those Big Ten powerhouses isn’t on the top line, the void could be fill by … another Big Ten team.

Iowa and Ohio State also have stout résumés, thanks to all the games played in the toughest conference in the country.

Alabama is the other contender. The Crimson Tide, which lost to Stanford by 18 points in late November, was the best team in the SEC all season.