Pac-12 Hotline: Conference has strong top, soft middle; Oregon’s rise, USC’s fall

The best and worst of Week Two in Pac-12 football …

Theme of the Week: Strong top, weak middle

The Pac-12 was one of the deepest conferences in the country in previous years but lacked an elite, playoff-caliber team — a bad mix in an era defined by CFP participation. But a switcheroo may be at hand: In Oregon and perhaps UCLA and maybe even Arizona State, the conference appears to have better quality at the top.

The middle on the other hand, looks soft. Extremely soft.

There have been too many bad losses to believe the depth this season will match what it was in 2017-19. (We can’t glean much from last season.) And if that proves the case, we’ll watch competing dynamics unfold: The buoyancy gained from wins over Ohio State and LSU against the damage incurred from intra-conference losses.

In other words, the Pac-12 desperately needs the Buckeyes and/or Tigers to have first-rate seasons. If those wins lose luster and the conference’s top teams are beaten in round-robin play, the foundation for a playoff run could crumble.

Game of the Week: Oregon 35, Ohio State 28