Pac-12 Hotline: Conference partners with HBCUs for basketball and educational alliance; now do football

• Washington’s class is ranked in the 50s.

• Utah, Washington State and ASU are all in the 70s (or lower) in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Yes, there is enough time to reclaim the lost ground.

And that’s important, because the Pac-12 has a lot of ground to reclaim.

We’ll assess the situation again in the middle of next month and then again in November. The topic is more than worthy of monthly updates.

Rising: Pac-12 playoff position

The conference wanted a pause in the CFP expansion process, and got it.

It wants an eight-team model to receive serious consideration, and got it.

It wants a deeper assessment into the health and safety impact on the athletes, and got it.

It wants the media rights to be made available to entities not named ESPN, and just might get it.

The conclusion reached by conference commissioners on Wednesday in Dallas — that a vote on expansion should not take place next week, after all — was the best-case scenario for the Pac-12.