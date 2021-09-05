Pac-12 Hotline: Conference should try to own Labor Day weekend

There were 55 college football games available for viewing across all broadcast, cable and digital platforms on Saturday, the first full day of the 2021 season.

On Sunday, there was only one.

On Monday: one.

The Pac-12 wants to increase media exposure for its chief export. The Pac-12 needs to generate revenue through creative scheduling.

It should own Labor Day weekend.

Why play nine games on the same Saturday as everyone else when you can spread the product out over three days?

Starting next year — or as soon as the contracts — the Pac-12 should schedule two or three games on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend and one or two more on the holiday itself.

That 48-hour period is essentially a wasteland for football fans desperate for action: There’s no NFL and never more than one college game each day.

The territory is there for the taking — for the one and only time of the year.

The Pac-12 has three options:

1. Marquee non-conference matchups.