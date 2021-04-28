Pac-12 Hotline: Conference stocked with sleepers as NFL Draft nears

The best undrafted player in Pac-12 history is unquestionably Warren Moon, the former Washington quarterback who spent almost two decades in the pros and became a Hall of Famer.

Unless the best undrafted player in Pac-12 history is Willie Wood, the ex-USC cornerback who became a five-time All-Pro for the Lombardi-era Packers — and a Hall of Famer.

More recently, the list of upside surprises from the low rounds of the draft includes Washington State quarterback Mark Rypien (sixth round), who won a Super Bowl for the Washington Football Team, and Arizona kick returner Michael Bates (sixth), a multi-time All-Pro.

This century, the conference has produced Oregon State receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (seventh) and Stanford cornerback Richard Sherman (fifth), who’s assuredly bound for Canton.

The Hotline isn’t prepared to project any low-profile members of the conference’s 2021 draft class as future HOFers or Super Bowl winners.

But on the eve of the draft, we do have some sleepers for you — five players whose NFL careers are likely to exceed their draft position.

(Projections taken from NFL.com analysis.)