Pac-12 Hotline: Conference's annual revenue could triple under 12-team football playoff format

“To help estimate the value of expansion, it’s been widely reported that the current AAV (average annual value) of just the three College Football Playoff games is $470 million, which comes to $6.75 per TV viewer.

“Assuming the underlying media rights value increases seen across the NFL, NHL, SEC and other sports properties, a 50% or more lift in value per TV viewer is very reasonable. So let’s assume the new marketplace is $10.40 per viewer.

“Next, assuming TV viewership increases by 25% each round until the National Championship — which is about the lift we’ve seen recently from the semifinals to the championship — total TV viewers for all rounds of the CFP would grow to 183 million, which would include all 11 games.”

Multiply the total viewers times the dollars-per-viewer, and that’s $1.9 billion annually. The money would be split among the CFP’s various stakeholders, which include all 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame.

Navigate assumed all the Power Five conferences “are of equal quality” in determining its projections for the Pac-12.