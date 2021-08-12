Pac-12 Hotline: COVID-19 forfeit policy will punish teams with outbreaks; ASU punter causes stir

UCLA has been practicing for two weeks, everyone else for one, and there’s no shortage of news across the conference.

Here are six developments — four on the field and two off — that grabbed our attention early in training camp:

1. Forfeits are back. The Pac-12 amended its forfeiture policy last season because of the pandemic and defined games that could not be played as no-contests. Neither a win nor a loss was awarded, and no financial penalties were applied.

But with vaccines available, the conference announced Thursday that the pre-COVID policy would return for the 2021 season:

“If an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent. Any forfeited contest shall be regarded as a conference loss for the team making the forfeit and a conference win for its opponent.”

In other words, if the entire offensive line is in COVID protocol (isolation or quarantine), that team will get slapped with a loss.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff signaled weeks ago that the pre-COVID policy was his preference and discussed the issue with the athletic directors.