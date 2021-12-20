Pac-12 Hotline: COVID resurgence could force policy changes on forfeitures, player thresholds

1. The threshold for competition

Last year, the conference established a minimum roster count: Teams were considered available to play if they had at least seven scholarship players and one coach.

Below that player count, the affected team was given the option to play. If it declined, the game was rescheduled or declared a no contest.

Those player and coach minimums could be implemented for the remainder of this season.

2. The approach to make-up games

If games cannot be played on schedule, they likely will be canceled, not postponed.

Last year, teams were obligated to take all reasonable steps to reschedule, and the round-robin lineup included windows for make-up games. The emphasis was on playing as many games as possible as safely as possible.

But when the Pac-12 finalized the 2021-22 league schedules a few months ago, there was no such thing as the omicron variant and the likelihood of COVID disruption appeared low. No windows for makeup dates were included.