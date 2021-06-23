Pac-12 Hotline: Dave Heeke, other ADs describe last week's meeting with new commish

Barnes: “We’re all dealing with NIL and the College Football Playoff. There are a lot of heavy lifts. And as we move forward, there’s an opportunity to reset and chart a new course. We’re all talking about the same things.”

Harlan: “I was very pleased with how much he knew about the significant challenges ahead. It all ties to one another, and he sees that. We’re not going to walk with him; we’re going to run.”

Heeke: “There were 13 of us in the room, and it was all very positive. We discussed the best ways to deal with the changing landscape, what we need to do and whether need to do things differently. He’s keenly aware of college sports and understands that for certain schools to be successful, it helps the league.”

Barnes: “He has been around college sports. His son is an aspiring college basketball player. He has a real passion for it. It was all high-level conversation, but it was good to hear his perspective.”

Heeke: “There are some tremendous issues out there in terms of our strategic approach to NIL and the CFP. He has a genuine willingness to listen and not take anything for granted.”