Pac-12 Hotline: Day 1 matters for a conference that has produced too few first-round draft picks

Mueller on the prospects

Randy Mueller, the 2000 NFL Executive of the Year, offered his thoughts on a handful of Pac-12 prospects:

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich: "He’s solid, not as flashy as some of the guys. But it’s not a great year for tight ends."

Washington CB Trent McDuffie: "His 40 time (at the combine) doesn’t scare me off because he plays fast. I thought the rest of his workout was exceptional."

Utah LB Devin Lloyd: "The guy is special. People think he’s an inside linebacker. I think he can play everywhere — he’s beyond any scheme. And he’s a sleeper as a pass rusher."

USC WR Drake London: "There’s less consensus with him because of the (ankle) injury and his speed. Some people have him as the highest-rated receiver, and some don’t even have him in their top five."

Oregon State TB BJ Baylor: "He’s a sleeper. He didn’t go to the combine, but he’s 220 pounds and has a little juice. I see him as an effective NFL back. He jumped out on film."