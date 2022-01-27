Pac-12 Hotline: Despite loss to UCLA, Wildcats still on track for high NCAA Tournament seed

The most anticipated Pac-12 game of the season didn’t produce the most impactful result of the week.

UCLA’s double-digit victory over Arizona on Tuesday night didn’t materially alter the trajectory of either team. Both are on course for high seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

But up in Eugene, the postseason landscape shifted.

Bold pronouncement time: Colorado’s win at Oregon stands as the most important result for any conference team this season to date because of the résumé rocket fuel it provides a team in desperate need.

The Buffaloes were winless in Quadrant I games and on the far outskirts of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Essentially, CU was living in the bubble exurbs.

Now, the Buffs have a signature win — one that propelled them nine spots in the NET rankings, to No. 76. That’s only a small winning streak from the bubble’s metropolitan area.

Sure, their non-conference schedule is soft (No. 312 in the Pomeroy ratings), they have a bad loss (Southern Illinois), and their list of conquests is stocked with teams that have no chance to reach the NCAAs.