Pac-12 Hotline: Despite the loss to Baylor, the Zags stand as one of the best ever from the West

The Best of the West, from the 1975-76 season to the present …

Also considered: UNLV ’87, UCLA ’80, Arizona ’94, Stanford ’98, Utah ’98 and UCLA 2006-07

1. UNLV 1990: We pondered the No. 1 spot for about two seconds. Yes, the Rebels lost five games. But they played seven ranked opponents during the regular season — one of the losses was to an LSU team that had Shaq and Chris Jackson — and needed time to assimilate transfer Larry Johnson into the rotation. The Rebels (35-5) were physically imposing, highly skilled and played relentless defense. In the NCAAs, they went to a gear rarely seen. The championship game performance — the 30-point win over a Duke team that would subsequently become a back-to-back winner — was the greatest in the sport’s history.

2. UCLA 1995: The best of UCLA’s post-dynasty teams had six NBA Draft picks and the Wooden Award winner (Ed O’Bannon) but needed a 4.8-second dash by Tyus Edney to survive Missouri in the second round. The Bruins (31-2) handled Ray Allen and UConn in the Elite Eight and were too much for Oklahoma State and Arkansas in the Final Four. They dropped two games in the middle of the season, then made mincemeat of Pac-12 opponents down the stretch.