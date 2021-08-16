Pac-12 Hotline: Five conference teams make initial Top 25 rankings, just like the AP poll

The following ballot was submitted to the AP last week and includes the official AP preseason poll rankings that were released this morning.

The AP provides guidance for in-season voting — “base your vote on performance, not reputation” — but not the preseason ballots.

As in the past, the order below is a projection of where teams will finish in the final poll, after the bowl games.

My in-season ballots will be published every Sunday morning, with the exception of Labor Day weekend.

1. Georgia (AP: 5): Finally, the Bulldogs break through the Alabama wall and flex their talent in the CFP. The defense is usually stout, quarterback JT Daniels is set for a dream season, and the regular-season schedule does not include LSU, Texas A&M or the Crimson Tide. If Georgia handles Clemson in the opener, its path is wide open.

2. Oklahoma (2): Combine all the returnees with several high-end transfers, and the Sooners are better positioned for the national title than they have been in a decade. Their fate hinges on how well their lines hold up in a potential CFP showdown against the SEC.