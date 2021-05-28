Pac-12 Hotline: Future non-conference schedules loaded with SEC opponents, including Alabama, Georgia and LSU

Comment: We selected Wisconsin as the top series because of deep skepticism that 60-year-old Mike Leach will still be coaching MSU when the next decade arrives. (If he is, the game-week news conference will be sensational.) All in all, the Cougars have done quite well for themselves: Convincing Power Five teams to visit Pullman isn’t easy, and they have four committed to making the trek. (After much internal debate, we decided to count Kansas as a Power Five.) For logistical and competitive reasons, Boise State and BYU are excellent opponents for WSU, and there are plenty of openings for more of both.