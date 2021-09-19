Pac-12 Hotline: Glimmers of light amid the Week Three carnage

Controversial call of the week: Washington State

Generally speaking, Pac-12 officiating has been quite good through three weeks (in contrast to, for example, the SEC.) But officials appeared to blunder in the third quarter when Cougars edge rusher Brennan Jackson was called for roughing Dart on a third-down pass. Instead of being forced into a field-goal attempt while trailing 14-7, the Trojans were awarded a second chance and converted the touchdown. It was a huge momentum swing and a badly missed call that reminded us of the time the Pac-12 general counsel phoned into the replay command center during the USC-WSU game in 2018.

Player of the week: USC’s Jaxson Dart

Were we to include Pac-12 opponents, then Fresno State’s Haener would be the landslide winner. (He was Minshew-esque.) But of the players in Pac-12 uniforms, Dart stands out for his poise, production and improvisation: The true freshman threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns and just might have saved USC’s season.

No-show team of the week: Colorado