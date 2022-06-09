Pac-12 Hotline: Here's why Dick Tomey, others belong in College Football Hall of Fame

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot released Monday features some of the most accomplished Pac-12 players of the past quarter century, from Ryan Leaf and Tony Gonzalez to Marshawn Lynch, Toby Gerhart and LaMichael James.
Then there’s the headliner of headliners: Mr. Reginald Alfred Bush Jr. is on the ballot.
Yep, the guy from the Wendy’s commercials.
And if you’re wondering why it took nearly two decades for one of the most electrifying players in the sport’s history — and the landslide winner of the 2005 Heisman Trophy — to appear on the Hall of Fame ballot, well, the Hotline has news for you:
It’s a flawed process.
How flawed?
So flawed that Junior Seau isn’t in the College Football Hall of Fame.
In fact, Seau, who produced the most dominant defensive season in USC history and is a member of the NFL’s 100th anniversary All-Time Team, isn’t eligible for nomination because he doesn’t meet the performance criteria.
People are also reading…
Settle in, folks. We have a story to tell …
Understandably, the Hall of Fame has established a waiting period. Players aren’t eligible for nomination until 10 years after their final college season. (The process is different for coaches and depends, in part, on their age at retirement.)
Also noteworthy in the selection process: Voters are instructed to consider a player’s "post-football record as a citizen."
But the most important criteria is performance. To be eligible, a player "first and foremost" must have "received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams."
At the end of the 1989 season, Seau was named to a slew of All-America teams, but only The Sporting News gave him first-team honors.
And in 1989, the NCAA didn’t recognize The Sporting News as an official selector. It does now, but it didn’t back then.
As a result, Seau, who died in 2012, will never be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame as long as the current selection process remains in place.
Our intent here isn’t to bash the Hall of Fame or its partner, the National Football Foundation, whose membership makes up the Hall’s electorate.
With so many schools and so many deserving players, the nomination process must have guardrails.
But perhaps the Hall should create a pathway for special exemptions — for players who weren’t named first-team All-American by one of the recognized selectors. After all, the NCAA’s list has changed over the years.
Why not allow each school to put forward one nominee for special exemption? If deemed worthy by the electorate, he’s in. If not, he’s out.
We can think of several players who would have a decent shot at induction, including an All-American, record-breaking tailback for UCLA who had a solid career as a second baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
And with that …
The Hotline presents its Hall of Fame fast-track list — one former player (or coach) for each Pac-12 school who would deserve immediate induction if the Hall offered the one-time exemption.
Please note: We did not consider active NFL players.
Arizona: Dick Tomey. The only coach on our list doesn’t meet the Hall’s qualifications: He lacks a .600 winning percentage — a standard that punishes coaches who take the most difficult jobs. Tomey either rebuilt programs from ashes (Hawaii and San Jose State) or produced unmatched success (Arizona) but never cleared 60 percent for his career. He also made a vital contribution to the game: No coach did more to open Mainland access for players from the Pacific Islands.
Arizona State: Terrell Suggs. The edge rusher extraordinaire won the Lombardi and Nagurski awards in 2002 and set the NCAA single-season sack record (24). It was Seau-level dominance and came on the heels of a sophomore season (2001) in which Suggs also performed at an all-conference level. ASU has a slew of fast-track candidates, including linebacker Vernon Maxwell. Our preference is Suggs.
Cal: Chuck Muncie. The Hotline was stunned to discover during our research process that Muncie, who passed away a decade ago, isn’t in the Hall of Fame. After all, he rushed for more than 3,000 career yards and finished second to Archie Griffin in the ’75 Heisman race. Perhaps the citizenship factor is an obstacle — Muncie was imprisoned on drug charges after retirement — but if that’s the case, shouldn’t the Hall of Fame have booted O.J.?
Colorado: Darian Hagan. Our distinct sense is the Hall’s criteria (first-team All-America by a recognized selector) inherently works against the superb option quarterbacks of the 1980s and 90s who weren’t as well regarded as the pocket passers of the era. Hagan, who led the Buffaloes to their 1990 national title and was 28-5-2 as a starter, belongs in that company. Also not in the Hall: Oklahoma’s Jamelle Holieway.
Oregon: Haloti Ngata. If there has been a more dominant interior defensive lineman in the Pac-12 this century, we cannot name him. Ngata was an Associated Press first-team All-American — yes, the AP’s team counts — who should have been elected years ago. We considered Dennis Dixon and Joey Harrington and believe Chip Kelly should be elected immediately upon retirement for his immense impact on the game during his six years in Eugene. (Also in that immediate-induction category: Mike Leach.)
Oregon State: John Didion. The Beavers don’t have a handful of obvious fast-track candidates from the past 30 or 40 years, so we opted for Didion, an All-American center from the late 1960s. (The program’s clear choices, Heisman-winning quarterback Terry Baker and record-breaking receiver Mike Haas, are already in the Hall.) Frankly, you could make a strong case for Mike Riley, whose success in Corvallis is comparable to what Tomey achieved at his career stops.
Stanford: Troy Walters. The 1999 Biletnikoff Award winner and first-team All-American (by all the major selectors) is the clear fast-track pick from a program that has produced more Hall of Famers than you might think. And the players most deserving, from Ernie Nevers and Ken Margerum to John Brodie and Jim Plunkett — plus John Elway and Andrew Luck — have been inducted. Also, the current head coach is a mortal lock, once he meets the retirement qualifications.
UCLA: Jackie Robinson. Led the nation in punt returns in back-to-back seasons, averaged 12.2 yards per carry as a tailback and was an All-American. Also, from the Hall of Fame: “While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen.”
USC: Junior Seau. We covered his situation above but should mention other Trojans who aren’t in the Hall: Chris Claiborne, Curtis Conway, Jack Del Rio, Keyshawn Johnson, Don Mosebar, Bruce Matthews, Tim McDonald, Rodney Peete, Willie McGinest, Sam Baker, Dwayne Jarrett. Oh, and Pete Carroll.
Utah: Star Lotulelei. Former defensive lineman Luther Elliss is on the 2023 ballot and deserves induction for his performance when the Utes were in the WAC. But if the fast-track option were available, Lotulelei, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019, would be our pick as a dominant force during the Utes’ first two seasons in the Pac-12. Utah is another instance of the current head coach being a no-brainer Hall of Famer.
Washington: Lawyer Milloy. First of all, we can confirm that Steve Emtman is in the Hall. Same goes for Lincoln Kennedy. And Don James, too. But that’s it — no one else from the Huskies’ glory years in the 80s and 90s has been inducted yet. We slotted Milloy at the top of the fast-track list for his two-year dominance in the conference and first-team All-American selection in 1995. A close second to Milloy, in our view, is tailback Napoleon Kaufman.
Washington State: Rien Long. With Jason Hanson’s 2020 induction and Ryan Leaf appearing on the current ballot, Long was the obvious fast-track pick for the Cougars (ahead of Lamont Thompson). All he did was win the 2002 Outland Trophy and receive AP All-American honors. Of note: Long took home the Outland the same year another Pac-12 defensive lineman, ASU’s Terrell Suggs, won the Lombardi and Nagurski awards. Goodness, how times have changed.
Photos: Arizona Wildcats coaching legend Dick Tomey
Arizona vs. USC football
Dick Tomey
1998 Arizona Wildcats football team
Arizona Wildcats football practice
Arizona Wildcats football coach Dick Tomey
ARIZONA FOOTBALL FIESTA BOWL
1999 Arizona Wildcats football team
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
1998 Arizona Wildcats football
Pima County Sports Hall of Fame
Dick Tomey
Tomey
Tomey
10 UA Football-p11
DICK TOMEY
1994 Fiesta Bowl
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Holiday Bowl
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
Dick Tomey
'No one compared to him:' Dick Tomey's Wildcats share favorite memories of their coach
'A great man that’s willing to give people opportunities, from all walks of life'
The Arizona and college football community lost one of its own Friday night after UA legend Dick Tomey passed away at 80 following a battle to lung cancer.
At Arizona, Tomey won 95 games between 1987-2000, and 48 between 1993-98, which is considered the best stretch in program history. Tomey coached the UA's "Desert Swarm" defense and won the 1998 Holiday Bowl with an Arizona team that finished the season 12-1. With a stop at Hawaii before his time at Arizona and San Jose State afterwards, Tomey posted a 183-145-7 record over 20 years.
Known for his unique way of connecting with people, Tomey touched the lives of many and developed relationships with anyone he encountered. His UA players will be the first to tell you. Some of his players shared their favorite memories and lessons Tomey gave them at the UA and beyond.
Glenn Parker, UA offensive lineman 1988-89, recruited by Tomey out of Golden West College
Do you remember much about the recruitment process?
A: “Oh yeah. One of the things he talked about was, ‘Don’t fall in love with a coach. You’re going to a school.’ But I went to Arizona for the coaches. I went there for Dick Tomey and Ron McBride. I got offers from a lot of places. Arizona wasn’t really on my map when I started the process. It quickly became the only place I wanted to go.”
What was it about his pitch or his personality that drew you in?
A: “The first time he was in my house, we were just talking. We’re sitting in the living room with the family. He opens up a big map of the campus, and he puts it on the floor. He’s down on the floor. I’m still on the couch. He wanted me to get down on the floor with him. He was like, ‘I’m not going to be above anybody. This is who we are.’ I would never see another coach do that. It was like, ‘Wow, this guy’s different.’”
He was extremely successful here. How was he able to achieve so much at the U of A?
A: “He understood what Arizona is. He understood what Tucson is. He had come from a place at Hawaii where he build that program. He was very happy to be in Tucson. Even though he’d been at UCLA, he’d been at a lot of great places, he was happy to be in Tucson. Sometimes as fans we forget what makes Tucson … Tucson. It’s kind of like Reno, Nevada — it’s the biggest little city. Everywhere you go, you know someone. I think a lot of coaches, it becomes a steppingstone for them. Or they look at it as someplace that’ll get them back on their feet.
“Dick Tomey was happy here. Dick Tomey wanted this to be home. I don’t know that Dick Tomey looked around much, you know what I mean? He understood who we were, and he understood what type of player would fit in there. He understood who it was that he was looking for. He would get a top recruit, but he would also get some guy that nobody had noticed and knew that that guy was going to fit … the University of Arizona and the city of Tucson.”
Do you have any other favorite stories about Coach Tomey?
A: “One that endears him to every player, yet I know it would have been a source of embarrassment to him. Cal in ’89. We had to beat them to go to the Rose Bowl. We were beating them pretty well at half. Ended up losing the game (29-28). He was so angry. We were all devastated. At the end of the team prayer, he said, ‘God bless the rainbows.’ And then he swore. Openly swore at himself.
“We had never really heard him swear. We kinda laughed it off. Nobody was angry at him for it. We were all heartbroken. We all understood in the moment that he forgot where he was. The players loved him for that as much as for anything.”
Brandon Sanders, 1994-95 First-Team All-Pac-10 safety
What were conversations like between you and Tomey?
A: “Whenever you left from his presence, he’d grab you by the neck or whatever, give you that smile, look at you in eye, and give you a big hug. He’ll give you a kiss on the cheek and tell you that he loved you. That’s my memory of Coach Tomey. It wasn’t beating Washington or Miami, it’s that and that resonates with me more than any ring or Pac-10 championship.”
How has Tomey impacted you as a high school football head coach?
A: “Coach Tomey said one thing at a coach’s clinic that really resonated with me: ‘Coach your players hard, but love them harder.’ When he said that, it hit me so many different ways because I look back on our time and that’s exactly who he was. He was hard on us as players, but win, lose or draw, whether you failed or were kicked out of his program, he always kept that love for you.”
Kelvin Eafon, RB and team captain on 12-1 1998 squad, scored 16 TDs as short-yardage specialist
If someone had never met Coach Tomey before, how would you describe him?
A: “A great man that’s willing to giving people opportunities, from all walks of life. The thing I always think about is all the different types of people that were on the team. We had ex-military guys. We had Samoans. We had Southern black guys like myself. (Eafon is from Dallas.) Guys from the West Coast. He brought everybody together. Never, ever did I feel any tension or anything that wasn’t (like) family around the team.”
How was he able to do that?
A: “Because he cared about the person first before the player. He for sure could coach his butt off. He had a great coaching staff. All great guys. That’s something else that I keep thinking about. Man, we had Coach (Duane) Akina ... Coach (Dino) Babers. You think about all these great coaches and men that he had us around. He just believed in people.
“One of the quotes he had was, ‘What you do speaks so loudly that I can’t hear what you say.’ You couldn’t con him with him your mouth. You couldn’t talk your way into anything with Coach. He was going to go by your character.
“One of the things I appreciated was for him to see a guy who came from basketball to give me an opportunity to come out and be on the football team, recognize that I could help the team. And then to allow me to take over the team as a captain, put my imprint on the team with my leadership. I still can’t believe that.”
Kelvin Hunter, defensive back, 1997-99
When did you first meet Coach Tomey?
A: “I first met Coach Tomey on my recruiting trip. I got off the plane and told him right then and there that I wanted to commit and he asked me why I wanted to commit to the University of Arizona. He then came to my house and met my dad and my dad said that’s where I need to go because he’s a man of integrity. He said, ‘That’s where you need to be because it’ll help you be a man. That meant the world to me because my dad was all about trust and if he trusted you, then that’s where I need to go.”
Barrett Baker, special teams captain, walk-on, lettered at UA in 1998:
How would you describe your relationship with Coach Tomey?
A: “Well, it’s such a cliché, but I feel like he made me who I am today. That two-year time with him, when you hear of his passing and you immediately go to look for every picture and every voicemail and every text that you sent back and forth just to see his words or hear his words … it’s just a powerful thing.
“My dream growing up was to play college football. He gave me that chance. He believed in me. It sounds kind of strange, but I swear there’s kind of a domino effect to that. When someone gives you a chance at something and then rewards it with a full scholarship, it changed the trajectory of my life. I hope that doesn’t sound too dramatic. He instills a belief in every person that he comes across that they can be somebody important.”
What’s your favorite Dick Tomey story?
A: “I was late to a meeting at Camp Cochise. Keith Smith, Mike Lucky, myself and Hadley Kilgore, we were late. He kicked us out of a meeting. We had to meet with him the next morning for discipline. Here I was, a walk-on that pretty much knew my career was over before it ever started. Two hours later at practice, I blocked a punt. He said, ‘Who was that?’ They said, ‘Barrett.’ He said, ‘Put him on the travel squad.’
“There was never any grudges held. Everything that he did was for a reason when it came to coaching. If I was late, we paid it off. If I did something great, he would pay it forward.”
Mark Fontana, offensive line, 1987-89
What do you remember most about Coach Tomey’s philosophy?
A: “Team, baby. It was all about the team. You can’t win alone and that’s what I got from him. You have to be a team that loves each other. You have to love each other if you want to win. You can hate each other off the field and we don’t have to like each other, but when you’re out here, you have to love each other. That’s what Coach Tomey was all about.”
Was there there anything significant you took away from Tomey?
A: “I love the guy — for some reason — even more after I was done playing than when I played. Seeing how he treated people with love and respect, I looked at him more highly after I was done. Looking back on his wisdom, he was an incredible coach. Any other coaches I played for, even his assistant coaches, no one compared to him.”