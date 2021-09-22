Pac-12 Hotline: Here's why the Pac-12 is struggling in nonconference play

In Week 1, the North Division lost five non-conference games.

In Week 3, the South did the same.

“No question, it has been a couple of bad weeks. But I think it’s too soon for broad pronouncements of where it’s going to end up,’’ said Rod Gilmore, the ESPN analyst and former Stanford player.

“Look at the ACC. We’re seeing struggles at other places. It’s not just a Pac-12 issue. But I don’t think the conference will ever change the national perception. Even if it does well, people will say they’re not sold. The proof will be if the Pac-12 finally gets a team in the playoff — and how it performs there.”

Some disagree with the notion that the Pac-12 is no better than it was before the pandemic, when it regularly lost games on the big stage, was eliminated from the playoff race before November and was the object of ridicule from Clemson to Norman and all points between.

"To say it’s the lowest of the Power Five is a joke of a take," Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth said. "What’s the reality? The league is in a healthy spot.

"People say it’s just like it was. It’s not like it was. The Oregon win is going to carry. And you have to take all the losses individually."